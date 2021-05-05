Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Kot
@kotki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 5, 2021
EZ Controller
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
motor
machine
engine
human
People Images & Pictures
turbine
wind turbine
photo
photography
building
architecture
computer hardware
Keyboard Backgrounds
hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
computer keyboard
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Baby it's cold outside
157 photos
· Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Anchored in the Storm - Epic Life
261 photos
· Curated by Adam Holland
Life Images & Photos
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images