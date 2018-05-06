Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Fabian Quintero
Available for hire
Download free
South Lake Tahoe, United States
Published on
May 6, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
minimal lake scene
Share
Info
Related collections
California
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Grubbs
California Pictures
united state
outdoor
Flora
25 photos
· Curated by Hthr C
flora
Flower Images
plant
Instagram
30 photos
· Curated by Lauren Grubbs
Instagram Pictures & Photos
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor