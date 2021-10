I was loved once until I was lost in the currents of time .... Today I just wash around and seek to be found... #zionnationalpark #utah #nationalparks #beautiful #stream #driftwood #river #angelriver #flow #loved #currents #time #wash #around #shotononeplus #shotononeplus7pro #findme #lost #thoughts #utahphotographer #utahisrad #utahgram #utahphotography #utahadventures #weekendvibes #weekendgetaway