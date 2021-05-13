Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
venice
venedig
building
architecture
tower
bell tower
steeple
spire
town
urban
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
clock tower
human
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Portraits
84 photos · Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
surfing
299 photos · Curated by Ripclearsocial
surfing
Sports Images
outdoor
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos · Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers