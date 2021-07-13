Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kernow Hayz
@kernowhayz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saint Agnes Head, St Agnes, United Kingdom
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wheal Coates, St Agnes Head, Cornwall
Related tags
st agnes
saint agnes head
united kingdom
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
cornwall
tin
blue mind
wheal coates
coast path
walk
world heritage
tin mine
ruins
mining
cornish
st agnes head
coastal
views
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Psalms Workbook
40 photos
· Curated by Erin Nausin
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers