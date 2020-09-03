Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sreehari Devadas
@sreeharid1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerala, India
Published
on
September 3, 2020
SONY, DSC-W320
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kerala
india
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoors
woodland
Nature Images
grove
Jungle Backgrounds
rainforest
HD Grey Wallpapers
weather
potted plant
pottery
vase
jar
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Human for scale.
119 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Christmas
314 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #113: Abduzeedo
8 photos
· Curated by Fabio Sasso
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor