Go to Elisa Stone's profile
@ecjs
Download free
green butterfly perched on green leaf in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
acanthaceae
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
Free images

Related collections

Feet from above
256 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking