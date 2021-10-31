Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Margaret Jaszowska
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
breakfast
vintage food photography
food and drink
food_photography
food photo
bakery
breakfast in bed
provance
candle light
morning routine
vintage foods
food photography styling
cookbook
cook book
baking
food photographer
vintage photo
vintage photos
vintage photography
vintage photographs
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Reflective
532 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Sad Person, Mad or Angry; Negative Emotions in General
287 photos
· Curated by Macey Bernstein
Sad Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Distinct Foreground
50 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers