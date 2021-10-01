Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Flor Nájera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerhonkson, NY, USA
Published
12d
ago
NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Farm Grain Bins.
Related tags
kerhonkson
ny
usa
grain bins
building
plant
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
water tower
office building
outdoors
factory
Public domain images
Related collections
Light
424 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Buildings
197 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line