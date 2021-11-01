Go to Güner Deliağa Şahiner's profile
@guner_sahiner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
İstanbul, Türkiye
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ferry lines in İstanbul.

Related collections

Seasons.
174 photos · Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Facial Recognition
1,826 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking