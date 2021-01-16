Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adam Kadhim
@hockeymonday10
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bass Lake, CA, USA
Published
on
January 17, 2021
DMC-G85
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bass lake
ca
usa
Brown Backgrounds
warm
dirt
shoes
sunny
HD Forest Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
footwear
shoe
People Images & Pictures
human
running shoe
sneaker
ground
Free pictures
Related collections
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures
books
351 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures