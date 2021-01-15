Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Hodgkins
@dhphotography24
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Czechia, Czechia
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Avocado tree leaf structure
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
czechia
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
macro
sharp
Life Images & Photos
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
avocado
Free images
Related collections
Leaf
27 photos
· Curated by Leo Salvo
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Pattern Wallpapers
LEAF - FAYRE backgrounds
12 photos
· Curated by Francesco Coni
HQ Background Images
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
iGEM
15 photos
· Curated by Florence Côté
igem
maple
Brown Backgrounds