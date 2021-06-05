Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rohit Tandon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Green leaf with water droplets
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
rug
veins
Related collections
Warm Toned Mediterranean
119 photos
· Curated by Emily June
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Aerial
547 photos
· Curated by Walls by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human