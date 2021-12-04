Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amrut Roul
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kiosk
restaurant
shop
interior design
indoors
Free images
Related collections
Evoke
66 photos · Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
1,996 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images