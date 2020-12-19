Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andre Taissin
@andretaissin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Current Events
Share
Info
Published
on
December 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A frame for a note
Related tags
current events
frame
border
composition
note
nuts
Winter Images & Pictures
candle
notepad
message
wax
Light Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
furniture
tabletop
plywood
hardwood
HD Green Wallpapers
rug
table
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fall
184 photos
· Curated by Christina Rann
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Paper
24 photos
· Curated by Jaed Al Zaber
Paper Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Posters
1,033 photos
· Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers