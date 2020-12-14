Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
person in brown sweater holding green plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Girl holding three plants (Dracaena fragrans).

Related collections

Houseplants
235 photos · Curated by Jamie Kazmercyk
houseplant
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior deco plants
10 photos · Curated by Bryony Gundy
interior
plant
potted plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking