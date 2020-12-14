Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
on
December 14, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl holding three plants (Dracaena fragrans).
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
studio
patchplants
pflanze
plants
feey
bloomscape
plantlover
thesill
indoor plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
potted plant
interior
houseplants
drachenbaum
dracaena fragrans
clothing
Backgrounds
Related collections
Houseplants
235 photos
· Curated by Jamie Kazmercyk
houseplant
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Chloeia – Botanic & Garden Presentation Template
65 photos
· Curated by Illimite Design
garden
plant
Flower Images
interior deco plants
10 photos
· Curated by Bryony Gundy
interior
plant
potted plant