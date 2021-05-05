Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 5, 2021
X100V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zurich
zürich
door
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
Flower Images
blossom
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
She's a Flower
315 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora
Flowers Contained
1,110 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers