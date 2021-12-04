Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frederik Mussler
@fm1988
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grindelwald, Schweiz
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D70
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
grindelwald
schweiz
grassland
swiss alps
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
housing
building
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mountain range
House Images
Grass Backgrounds
plant
countryside
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
field
peak
Public domain images
Related collections
Autumn / Fall Tones
424 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Climate Impacts
98 photos · Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos · Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images