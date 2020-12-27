Go to Annie Spratt's profile
@anniespratt
Download free
green leaves in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Textures & Patterns
Published on RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Foliage
19 photos · Curated by Kateřina Zajíčková
foliage
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Orgánica
2,771 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
organica
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Leaf
76 photos · Curated by berry berry
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking