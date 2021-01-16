Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hailey Wagner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Versailles, France
Published
on
January 17, 2021
SM-G930V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The gardens at the Palace of Versailles.
Related tags
versailles
france
garden
HD Water Wallpapers
Paris Pictures & Images
Tree Images & Pictures
shrubs
maze
labyrinth
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
versailles
16 photos
· Curated by Denise
versailles
france
building
Marie Antoinette
72 photos
· Curated by Hadley Mueller
france
versailles
macaron
France
45 photos
· Curated by Stefan K
france
building
architecture