The Antwerp painter Clara Peeters was one of the first food still-life painters, and her ‘banketjes’ or banquet pieces had a great influence on the painters of the Northern Netherlands Title: Still Life with Cheeses, Almonds and Pretzels. Creator: Clara Peeters. Institution: Mauritshuis. Provider: Digitale Collectie. Providing Country: Netherlands. Public Domain. Source:https://www.europeana.eu/item/2021672/resource_document_mauritshuis_1203. To know more: https://www.europeana.eu/galleries/art-by-female-artists