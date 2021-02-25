Go to Europeana's profile
bread on black ceramic plate
The Antwerp painter Clara Peeters was one of the first food still-life painters, and her ‘banketjes’ or banquet pieces had a great influence on the painters of the Northern Netherlands Title: Still Life with Cheeses, Almonds and Pretzels. Creator: Clara Peeters. Institution: Mauritshuis. Provider: Digitale Collectie. Providing Country: Netherlands. Public Domain. Source:https://www.europeana.eu/item/2021672/resource_document_mauritshuis_1203. To know more: https://www.europeana.eu/galleries/art-by-female-artists

