Go to Koen Verburg's profile
@koenverburg
Download free
grayscale photography of cross
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Spirituality
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
rotterdam
the netherlands
HD Cross Wallpapers
the lord
jesus christ
corridor
Public domain images

Related collections

Fe
211 photos · Curated by Yeicof Morantes
fe
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Church
13 photos · Curated by Mlaanan Vakayil
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
prayer
Christianity
624 photos · Curated by c g
Christianity
church
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking