Mt. Sumbing 3.371 mdpl is located in three districts around Central Java. Mountainous regions rarely lack for stunning scenery. You can reach basecamp Mt. Sumbing from Garung (Wonosobo), Cepit Parakan (Temanggung), or Bowongso (Wonosobo). Mt. Sumbing offering natural beauty with challenging climbing tracks, making MT. Sumbing one of the favorite destinations for high altitude addicts from among the highest mountains in indonesia. The peak is known as Puncak Buntu (3362 Mdpl) and when in good weather hikers will be rewarded with the tremendous view over Mt. Merapi and Mt. Merbabu.