Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hello I'm Nik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 31, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Miniature workers, working in McDs french fries
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
fries
fast food
minature people
branding
unhealthy
mcdonalds
workmen
Brown Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
Birthday Cake Images
dessert
Cake Images
Free images
Related collections
Photos of Minatures/Dioramas
47 photos · Curated by Catherine Thompson
minature
photo
diorama
collage
129 photos · Curated by Karolina Boral
collage
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Stock: Misc
3,144 photos · Curated by Cristi F.
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger