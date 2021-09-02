Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Monique Caraballo
@meaux
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ithaca, NY, USA
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ithaca
ny
usa
bowl
human
People Images & Pictures
pottery
cup
finger
soup bowl
Free images
Related collections
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
101 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
PINKS, PURPLES, AND ALL THE HUES IN BETWEEN
810 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images