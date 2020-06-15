Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Baptiste RIFFARD
@atraverre
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Giverny, France
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
giverny
france
plant
Flower Images
outdoor
garden
jardin
Summer Images & Pictures
Nature Images
petal
polen
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
pottery
potted plant
jar
vase
planter
blossom
herbs
Free images
Related collections
Urban perfection
160 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture
Collection #46: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #164: Brevitē
7 photos
· Curated by Brevitē
Travel Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers