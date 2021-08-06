Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Peter Steiner 🇨🇭
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Halbinsel Au, Wädenswil, Schweiz
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
halbinsel au
wädenswil
schweiz
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
beak
waterfowl
Free pictures
Related collections
Work
374 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Collection #8: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light-Washed Tones
493 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor