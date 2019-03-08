Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marc Schulte
@marc_schulte
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Germany
Published
on
March 8, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yellow rose with dark leafs in the background
Related tags
germany
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Rose Images
realistic
beauty
colorful
bloom
golden yellow
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD Design Wallpapers
greenhouse
closeup
decoration
isolated
Beautiful Pictures & Images
bouquet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Florals
452 photos
· Curated by Joelene Mitchell
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
flowers
79 photos
· Curated by Donna Johnstone
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Pattern
68 photos
· Curated by Kamila Urbańska-Wincentowicz
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant