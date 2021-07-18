Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Antti Lipponen
@anttil
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
snail
snail shell
rock
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Texture
82 photos · Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Backgrounds / Textures
947 photos · Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Yosemite
313 photos · Curated by Matthew Kosloski
yosemite
HD Wallpapers
outdoor