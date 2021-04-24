Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ashok acharya
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lumbini, Nepal
Published on
April 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
All Nations
221 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
weather & sky
177 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images