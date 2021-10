Bernhoft is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist and composer Jarle Bernhoft. He has become known for his intricate and complex live performances. In 2014, Bernhoft was nominated to Grammy for “Best R&B album” for his latest album “Islander”. Since the definitive breakthrough with “Solidarity Breaks” in 2011, Bernhoft has performed at many TV shows around the world including the Nobel concert and Ellen DeGeneres Show.