A stained glass window in St. Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile depicting various Biblical scenes from the life of young Jesus. In the top centre panel Jesus is seen after his birth with Mary and Joseph. To the left of that panel are the shepherds who visited him, and to the right is the magi who paid homage to him. The bottom panels from left to right represent: Mary and Joseph taking baby Jesus to the Temple where he met Simeon and the prophetess Anna; Mary, Joseph and Jesus escaping to Egypt during the Massacre of the innocents under Herod; and a young Jesus at the temple (Oct., 2021).