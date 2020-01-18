Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tarryn Myburgh
@tarrynm
Download free
Share
Info
Nusa Lembongan, Jungutbatu, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
January 18, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A holiday destination
Related collections
beach
101 photos
· Curated by Reshi Mahendra
Beach Images & Pictures
bali
outdoor
Greatest Beach: Bali
26 photos
· Curated by Greatest Beach
Beach Images & Pictures
bali
indonesia
Indonesia
205 photos
· Curated by Katy Jolly
indonesia
outdoor
human
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
vehicle
transportation
boat
shoreline
outdoors
sea
Nature Images
nusa lembongan
bali
indonesia
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
land
jungutbatu
klungkung regency
sand
watercraft
vessel
Free pictures