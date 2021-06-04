Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandru-Bogdan Ghita
@bogzilla
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Clematis pestle
Related tags
Flower Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
gardening
pestle
clematis
pollen
plant
blossom
anther
Free stock photos
Related collections
SPACECAPADES
1,075 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
spacecapade
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
tools & objects
384 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds
Yosemite
303 photos
· Curated by Matthew Kosloski
yosemite
outdoor
HD Wallpapers