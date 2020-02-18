Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
The New York Public Library
@nypl
Download free
Published on
February 18, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fifth Avenue Bus, Washington Square, Manhattan. 1936
Share
Info
Related collections
Journaling
81 photos
· Curated by Gabriela Zumbühl
journaling
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Metropolis (Noir)
39 photos
· Curated by Phil Cockfield
metropoli
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
things
85 photos
· Curated by Ryann Myers
Things Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Related tags
vehicle
transportation
bus
tour bus
double decker bus
People Images & Pictures
human
history
wheel
machine
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images