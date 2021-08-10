Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Schultz
@davidschultz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 40D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
cliff
valley
wilderness
rock
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
canyon
Backgrounds
Related collections
Baby it's cold outside
35 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Raw Food
173 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images