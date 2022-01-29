Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ishan Shah
@medicoinfocus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
MIMER Medical College, Yashwant Nagar Road, Yashwant Nagar, Talegaon Dabhade, Maharashtra, India
Published
7d
ago
OnePlus, AC2001
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Shot on OnePlus
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
mimer medical college
yashwant nagar road
yashwant nagar
talegaon dabhade
maharashtra
india
street photography
framing
frame
street
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
handrail
banister
pillar
column
balcony
corridor
arch
Free pictures
Related collections
Facade
98 photos · Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building
Cozy Contemplations
175 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Raindrops + Glass
63 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
raindrop
glass
rain