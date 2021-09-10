Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
MICHAEL CHIARA
@344digital
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
NIKON, COOLPIX S8200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
land
rainforest
outdoors
Jungle Backgrounds
fern
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
bush
moss
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Unsplash Book
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
A Closer Look
103 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Fruits & Vegetables
111 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures