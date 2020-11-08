Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Izzy Park
@blue_jean
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 8, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Yellow, green, and brown fall leaves against a cloudy blue sky.
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
blue sky
Fall Images & Pictures
Beautiful Pictures & Images
beauty
outside
2020
leaves
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
vegetation
plant
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
oak
Creative Commons images
Related collections
FLOOD
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
Dark and Moody
498 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
moody
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Halloween
119 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers