Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
groosey boi
@grooseyboi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yellow Mountain Tea House, West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
yellow mountain tea house
west colorado avenue
colorado springs
co
usa
chinese letters
tea house
HD Wallpapers
text
calligraphy
handwriting
label
scroll
passport
document
id cards
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Urban Essentials
207 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Zen Desktop
23 photos
· Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers