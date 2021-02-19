Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mufid Majnun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
medical examination for covid-19 vaccination screening
Related tags
Health Images
purwokerto
who
Health Images
kesehatan
rumah sakit
jawa tengah
cek kesehatan
periksa kesehatan
vaksinasi covid-19
background kesehatan
covid-19 vaccination
health illustration
banyumas
jepretan blakasuta
mufid majnun
medical devices
health check
health services
screening
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pandemic
39 photos
· Curated by Renato Oliveira
pandemic
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Covid-19 Sinovac Vaccination
16 photos
· Curated by Mufid Majnun
covid-19
vaccination
sinovac
metabolic/weight
4 photos
· Curated by Sarah Firth
weight
diabete
Health Images