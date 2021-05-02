Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sinjar, Iraq
Published
on
May 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beds at a hospital in Sinjar.
Related tags
hospital
sinjar
iraq
healthcare management
Health Images
clinical
health insurance
medicare
diagnosis
health plan
treatment
healthcare
medical
checkup
healthcare systems
hospital beds
hospital bed
shingal
clinic
furniture
Free stock photos
Related collections
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
INTERIORS
380 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
indoor
Inspiration Diverse
319 photos
· Curated by Cecile Rayssiguier
inspiration
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers