Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angshu Purkait
@angshu_purkait
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Portrait a cute baby girl having an innocent smile on her face
Related tags
face
Girls Photos & Images
dimples
lady
little baby
little girls
smiling
innocent smile
laughter
laughing girl
portrait girl
beauty
fashion
fashion girl
smiling woman
smiling face
smiling baby
cute little girl
hair band
White Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mental Health Matters
49 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental health matter
mental health
HD Grey Wallpapers
Things On Desks.
165 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
desk
table
HD Grey Wallpapers
Water
178 photos
· Curated by Toni Pou
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
outdoor