Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Masha Vlasenko
@mashavlasenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon EOS 100D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
droplet
Snake Images & Pictures
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Yoga mindfulness
65 photos
· Curated by Carolin Voigt
mindfulness
Yoga Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
Houseplant heaven
628 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot