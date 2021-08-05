Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
path
walkway
transportation
vehicle
bike
bicycle
machine
wheel
pavement
sidewalk
cobblestone
Free images
Related collections
Abandoned
185 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Trees
1,008 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant