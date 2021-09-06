Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Valentin Lacoste
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
face
lip
mouth
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images