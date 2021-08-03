Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
bali
lush
indonesia
traditional
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
monastery
housing
shrine
worship
Toys Pictures
archaeology
Creative Commons images
Related collections
DREAMERS
24 photos
· Curated by Lana Campher
dreamer
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Two's a Crowd
349 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
Texturizing
338 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
texturizing
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds