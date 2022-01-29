Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rīga, Латвия
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7RM4A
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Frozen beauty. Snow falling at the trees branches
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rīga
латвия
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
conifer
pine
Free stock photos
Related collections
Christianity
93 photos · Curated by Julie Rothe
Christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
Inspiration Diverse
316 photos · Curated by Cecile Rayssiguier
inspiration
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban Folk
286 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
People Images & Pictures
man