Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laura Ockel
@viazavier
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
This is a tall bearded iris called "Leaps and Bounds".
Related tags
iris
Flower Images
tall bearded iris
Spring Images & Pictures
bloom
leaps and bounds
pink and white
pink and white flower
may flowers
iris flower
plant
blossom
petal
Rose Images
geranium
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
paint someday
27 photos
· Curated by R Stones
Flower Images
plant
blossom
G-"Floral Beauty"
1,106 photos
· Curated by Vee W
beauty
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
Iris
12 photos
· Curated by Sarah Kolath
iri
Flower Images
blossom