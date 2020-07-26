Go to Laura Ockel's profile
@viazavier
Download free
white flower in tilt shift lens
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

This is a tall bearded iris called "Leaps and Bounds".

Related collections

paint someday
27 photos · Curated by R Stones
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Iris
12 photos · Curated by Sarah Kolath
iri
Flower Images
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking