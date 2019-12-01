Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Samuele Giglio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Turin, TO, Italia
Published
on
December 1, 2019
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Be child forever
Related tags
turin
to
italia
bubble gum
girl portrait
gum
luna park
portrait
young
be young
girl portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
skin
clothing
apparel
Public domain images
Related collections
Portrait
453 photos
· Curated by Matthew Fogleman
portrait
human
clothing
Headshots & Portraits
118 photos
· Curated by James Trenda
headshot
portrait
human
school
8 photos
· Curated by Alexandra Golubeva
school
human
gum